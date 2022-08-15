Rugby-Creevy left out of Argentina tour party to New Zealand

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy has been left out of Argentina’s 32-man squad for their next two Rugby Championship matches against New Zealand a day after equalling the country's all-time caps record. Creevy came off the bench on Saturday for his 94th test appearance as Argentina hammered Australia 48-17 in San Juan. He tied injured halfback Nicolas Sanchez as Argentina’s most capped international.

But the 37-year-old will not get a chance to break the record when Los Pumas take on the All Blacks in Christchurch on Aug. 27 and then again week later in Hamilton. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gomez Kodela and Juan Imhoff were also left out as coach Michael Cheika finalised his squad. Imhoff had scored one of Argentina’s six tries against the Wallabies.

Also out is centre Jeronimo de la Fuente, after suffering a hamstring injury as he went over for a try on Saturday but could yet join the squad once he is passed fit as the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) plan on-going evaluation of the injury, a statement said. Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Santiago Socino, Benjamin Urdapilleta and Mayco Vivas have all been recalled to the squad.

Urdapilleta was injured playing for Castres in the French Top 14 final and missed last month’s three tests against Scotland plus the opening two matches of the Rugby Championship against Australia. Petti and Vivas were both given time away for the Scotland series.

Flyhalf Sanchez, injured against Scotland and then again in training last week, will also not be available before the last two matches for Argentina in the southern hemisphere championship, which are home and away against South Africa next month. Squad:

Forwards: Matias Alemanno (Gloucester), Eduardo Bello (Saracens), Rodrigo Bruni (Brive), Thomas Gallo (Benetton Treviso), Juan Martin Gonzalez (London Irish), Santiago Grondona (Exeter Chiefs), Facundo Isa (Toulon), Marcos Kremer (Stade Francais), Tomas Lavanini (Clermont Auvergne), Pablo Matera (unattached), Santiago Medrano (Worcester Warriors), Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers), Joaquin Oviedo (Perpignan), Guido Petti (Bordeaux Begles), Ignacio Ruiz (Jaguares XV), Santiago Socino (Gloucester), Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle), Mayco Vivas (Jaguares XV) Backs: Tomas Albornoz (Benetton Treviso), Lautaro Bazan Velez (Rovigo), Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons), Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh), Santiago Carreras (Gloucester), Lucio Cinti (London Irish), Santiago Cordero (Bordeaux Begles), Tomas Cubelli (Biarritz), Bautista Delguy (Clermont), Juan Cruz Mallia (Toulouse), Lucas Mensa (Mont-de-Marsan), Matias Moroni (Leicester Tigers), Matias Orlando (Newcastle Falcons), Benjamin Urdapilleta (Castres). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

