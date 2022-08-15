Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid fight back to win LaLiga debut at Almeria

Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his word and made five changes to the starting 11 that won both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, including handing debuts to new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni. But the gamble looked to have backfired when striker Largie Ramazani opened the scoring for Almeria after ghosting behind Rudiger in the sixth minute.

Soccer-Real Madrid fight back to win LaLiga debut at Almeria

Real Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat newly promoted Almeria 2-1 in their opening match of the LaLiga season on Sunday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his word and made five changes to the starting 11 that won both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, including handing debuts to new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

But the gamble looked to have backfired when striker Largie Ramazani opened the scoring for Almeria after ghosting behind Rudiger in the sixth minute. Real piled on the pressure after the break when Ancelotti sent on veterans Luka Modric, Eden Hazard and David Alaba from the bench.

Lucas Vazquez scored the equaliser from a rebound in the 61st minute and Alaba scored the winner from a free kick into the upper left corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

