Motor racing-Vandoorne secures Formula E title in Seoul

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne won the Formula E title for the departing Mercedes team on Sunday as the electric motor racing championship wrapped up season eight with the 100th race of its history. The second of two E-prix in Seoul also ended an era for the FIA-sanctioned series, with season nine in 2023 introducing a new generation of quicker, lighter and more energy-efficient cars.

Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024

In a sport where experience counts for more than anything else and athletes often vie for medals well into their 40s, the world equestrian championships have come as a huge learning curve for upcoming Canadian dressage rider Naima Moreira Laliberte. The 25-year-old, the reigning Pan American Games champion in team dressage, finished 59th on her horse Statesman in the individual Grand Prix last week in Denmark's Herning, a creditable result given she was contesting her maiden worlds.

Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus

More than 60,000 people thronged Sydney's streets on Sunday for an annual road running event and mass party that returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. City2Surf, which calls itself the world’s largest fun run, encompasses landmarks of Australia's biggest city, stretching 14 km (8.7 miles) from Hyde Park to Bondi Beach.

NFL preseason roundup: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown pass

Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown on the Chiefs' first possession and safety Justin Reid kicked an extra point in Kansas City's 19-14 loss to the host Chicago Bears on Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams. Trevor Siemian threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Bears.

Soccer-'Rock bottom': Former players tear into Man Utd after Brentford defeat

Manchester United came in for heavy criticism from former players after they crashed to a chastening 4-0 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, their second loss in as many league games under new boss Erik ten Hag. The result left United bottom of the table as Dutchman Ten Hag became the first manager since John Chapman in 1921 to lose his opening two games in charge of the club.

MLB roundup: Jacob deGrom strikes out 10 in Mets' 1-0 win

Jacob deGrom outdueled Aaron Nola in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Saturday night, striking out 10 over six scoreless innings to earn the win in his third start of the season as the New York Mets edged the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 1-0. Pete Alonso's first-inning RBI single brought home the game's only run as the Mets won for the 16th time in 19 games. The Phillies have lost two of three since winning seven straight.

Tennis-Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title

Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday. Halep's serving woes from her semifinal win carried over at the outset of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game before quickly falling 3-0 behind.

Tennis-Carreno Busta beats Hurkacz for maiden Masters 1000 title

Pablo Carreno Busta rallied from a set down to defeat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-3 in Montreal to claim the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Masters on Sunday. The unseeded Spaniard jumped for joy when he broke the eighth-seeded Pole to seal the come-from-behind win in front of a packed house.

Soccer-Juve need to work hard and stay humble in title quest, says Allegri

Juventus are always expected to aim for the Scudetto but will need to be humble and improve on all fronts if Serie A's most successful side want to return to being title winners, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Sunday. Allegri took charge of the Turin-based club for the second time last year and is looking to improve on last season's result, their second fourth-placed finish in a row after winning nine consecutive titles.

Soccer-Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea, Tuchel and Conte see red

Harry Kane headed in a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea that ended with both managers being shown red cards after the final whistle on Sunday. Kane glanced home Ivan Perisic's corner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors who have now won only once in their last 38 visits to Stamford Bridge.

