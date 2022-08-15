Left Menu

Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentinas Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.Its an amazing feeling, Busta said.

PTI | Montreal | Updated: 15-08-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 14:06 IST
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
Pablo Carreno Busta Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won the National Bank Open, beating eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The first unseeded winner in the event since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002, Busta won his seventh ATP Tour title and first Masters 1000 victory.

"It's an amazing feeling," Busta said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." The 23rd-ranked Carreno Busta improved to 7-5 in final appearances.

"It's not the first one, but it's for sure the most important," Carreno Busta said. "It's a Masters 1000. It's something great to win these kind of titles." Hurkacz fell to 5-1 in finals.

"It's the little things that make a big difference," Hurkacz said. "If you don't make your first serves and, with Pablo making some good returns, then you're under a lot of pressure." Unseeded Reilly Opelka reached the final last year in Toronto, then lost to Daniil Medvedev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022