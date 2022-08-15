Left Menu

Ultimate Kho Kho: Mumbai Khiladis beat Rajasthan Warriors to secure first win in league

In a special opening ceremony of the Ultimate Kho Kho Day 2, the national anthem was played by the brass band of the Bombay Engineering Group of the Indian Army as two glorious Indian traditions came together to celebrate the 75th Independence Day in style.

Ultimate Kho Kho: Mumbai Khiladis beat Rajasthan Warriors to secure first win in league
Mumbai Khiladis in action against Rajasthan Warriors in UKK. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Khiladis opened its account by securing a nail-biting eight-point victory against Rajasthan Warriors in their second match at the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho here at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge on Monday. In a special opening ceremony of the Ultimate Kho Kho Day 2, the national anthem was played by the brass band of the Bombay Engineering Group of the Indian Army as two glorious Indian traditions came together to celebrate the 75th Independence Day in style.

Just like this homegrown sport, the Bombay Engineering Group, too, has a long and distinguished history, from its inception over 300 years ago. It has served the nation in times of war and peace, earning awards and a nation's gratitude and recognition for its selfless sacrifices. Mumbai's Gajanan Shengal impressed in the attack, scoring 16 points with two pole dives and one sky dive.

Mumbai Khiladis won the toss and chose to defend as captain Vijay Hajare alongside Rohan Kore and Avik Singha started the proceedings. Nikhil struck for Rajasthan as he captured Hajare in the first match of the game before the batch was out in the next half minute. Faizankha Pathan, from the third batch of Mumbai, showcased skilful defence to remain unbeaten but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn with 18-4 lead. Mumbai Khiladis continued their aggression when they turned to attack, capturing three opposition batches to end the first innings at 29-20 in their favour.

Rajasthan earned 21 points in the attack to take eight points lead in the first turn with scores at 41-33. However, Mumbai fought-back well to bag 18 points in the final turn and secured the match by 51-43 score.

Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts will play the second game of the day later tonight. Mumbai Khiladi's Shreejesh S bagged Defender of the Match award while skipper Hajare adjudged Ultimate Kho of the Match. Rajasthan's Majahar Jamadar was given the Attacker of the Match award.

On Tuesday, Telugu Yoddhas will take on Rajasthan Warriors while Gujarat Giants lock horns with Odisha Juggernauts. The season 1 of the league will witness six franchises, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas, battling it out for the title over a period of 22 days.

The exciting action of Season 1 will be telecasted in five different languages on Sony Sports Network as well as streamed live on Sony LIV. There will be two matches played each day with live coverage starting at 7:00 PM IST. In the Season 1, all the teams will play twice against each other twice during the league stage with Top-4 teams progressing into knockout stage, which will be played in playoffs format. (ANI)

