Left Menu

Boxing-Broner withdraws from fight citing mental health

The 33-year-old American has held championships in four different weight classes and was due to return to the ring after an 18-month gap with the bout in Florida. "Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I'm not about to play inside the ring," Broner wrote at the start of a lengthy Instagram post.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 01:28 IST
Boxing-Broner withdraws from fight citing mental health

Adrien Broner on Monday withdrew from his Aug. 20 comeback fight against Omar Figueroa citing mental health issues. The 33-year-old American has held championships in four different weight classes and was due to return to the ring after an 18-month gap with the bout in Florida.

"Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I'm not about to play inside the ring," Broner wrote at the start of a lengthy Instagram post. "I've watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won't do. Just pray for me.

"I love the sport of boxing too much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn't 100% there and I be (damned) if I make that mistake again." Nroner said that if he never laces up a pair of gloves again he is sure he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame although he added that he is "far from being finished with the sport."

Broner beat Jovanie Santiago on points in February last year in his only fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022