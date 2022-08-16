Left Menu

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 08:40 IST
India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights
  • Country:
  • India

India was on Tuesday suspended by world governing body FIFA for ''undue influence from third parties'' and stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October.

This is the first time the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been banned by FIFA in its 85 year history.

''The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,'' the FIFA said in a statement.

''The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.'' On May 18, the Supreme Court had ousted Praful Patel as AIFF president for not holding elections due in December 2020 and appointed a three- member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by former top court judge AR Dave, to manage the affairs of the AIFF.

The CoA also had to frame its constitution in line with the National Sports Code and model guidelines.

The FIFA though is not closing all options for India as it said it is in talks with the spots ministry and hopeful of a positive outcome regarding the women's age group showpiece event.

''The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary.

''FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved.'' On August 5, FIFA had threatened to suspend the AIFF and strip of its right to host the women's U-17 World Cup, days after the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections of the national federation.

The Supreme Court on August 3 Wednesday directed the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to expeditiously hold elections as per the schedule proposed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is currently running the affairs of the national federation.

The elections are to be held on August 28 and the poll process began on August 13, as the top court approved the time-line prepared by the CoA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022