Women's FTP '22-'25: Indian women's team to play 2 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is in three-year cycle

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PTI
The Indian women's team will play as many as 65 international games in the inaugural Future Tours & Programmes (FTP) set by the ICC during the three-year cycle between May 2022 to April 2025.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the structured calendar that includes a total of 301 matches (seven Tests, 135 ODIs, and 159 T20Is) over a period of three years.

India's share of matches will be two Tests against England and Australia along with 27 ODIs and 36 T20 Internationals during the said duration.

Since the FTP started in May 2022, India has already played 3 WODIs and 3 WT20Is against Sri Lanka.

As per the list, India hosts New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, and Ireland at home, the away series is against Australia, England, Sri Lanka (already played), and Bangladesh.

One of the marquee events in this phase will be India's five-match T20I series against the 'Southern Stars' later this year.

While the Australians will be visiting India once again during the summer of 2023-24 for a multi-format series(one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is), the Indians will return the favour when they tour Down Under in the winter of 2025-26 (one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is). Of the seven Tests inked during the phase, England will play the most Tests - five, followed by Australia (four), South Africa (three), and India (two).

''This is a huge moment for the women's game,'' ICC general manager of cricket, Wasim Khan, said in a statement. ''This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years,'' Khan added.

According to ICC, in the 2022-25 Women's Championship, teams will generally play three-match bilateral ODI series before the 2025 World Cup.

Many of these series will also be accompanied by T20 international matches, with some teams also giving its consent for the five-match WT20I series.

''All bilateral T20I matches count towards respective team rankings, which in turn serves as a primary mechanism for determining the teams that qualify for ICC global events,'' ICC said in its statement.

