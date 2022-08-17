Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla sign French defender Nianzou from Bayern

Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has joined Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Wednesday. Financial details of the move were not disclosed but local media reported that Sevilla agreed to pay 16 million euros ($16.27 million) for the 20-year-old Frenchman. The transfer includes an option for the German champions to bring Nianzou back to Munich.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:33 IST
Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has joined Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Wednesday. Financial details of the move were not disclosed but local media reported that Sevilla agreed to pay 16 million euros ($16.27 million) for the 20-year-old Frenchman.

The transfer includes an option for the German champions to bring Nianzou back to Munich. "We signed Tanguy Nianzou two years ago because we believe in his great potential. Nothing has changed in that respect," Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club's website https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2022/08/tanguy-nianzou-to-move-to-sevilla.

"However, we currently have a very good and flexible defensive line-up. It was the player's express wish to get more game time. "We wanted to give him the chance to get more playing time at this stage of his career and that's why we've agreed on a transfer with Sevilla... Sevilla are getting a terrific and very talented youngster."

Nianzou's professional career began at his hometown club Paris St Germain in 2019, when he played in a 3-1 win over Montpellier aged just 17. He joined Bayern in June 2020, making 28 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal.

The French defender is Sevilla's fourth signing of the transfer window after Marcao, Alex Telles and Isco. ($1 = 0.9836 euros)

