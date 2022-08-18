Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Saturday, Aug. 20 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1130)

* Wolves have won three out of their last four away league games against Spurs. * Wolves are on a nine-game winless streak in the Premier League. (D3, L6)

* Spurs have invested heavily in the close season, bringing in Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie. Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster joined on free transfers, and Clement Lenglet was signed on loan. Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (1400)

* Palace have won three out of their last four home fixtures against Villa. * The teams' last six league meetings at Selhurst Park have all been decided by a one-goal margin.

* Villa, who beat Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park last season, have never won back-to-back away games against the London side. Everton v Nottingham Forest (1400)

* This is the first time the teams have met since January 1999, when Forest won 1-0 at Goodison Park. * Everton have lost their two opening league games this season. They last lost their first three league matches in a campaign in the 1990-91 season.

* Everton have kept clean sheets in six out of their ten games against Forest in the Premier League. Fulham v Brentford (1400)

* This will be the first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Brentford. * Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 away matches in all competitions against Fulham.

* Brentford have won eight of their last 13 games in the Premier League. Leicester City v Southampton (1400)

* Leicester have not lost against Southampton in their last four Premier League games. * Both teams are bottom of the goals conceded list, with six goals in deficit in the last two games.

* Leicester's Ayoze Perez has played 13 Premier League games against Southampton and scored nine goals. Bournemouth v Arsenal (1630)

* Bournemouth have only one victory in their 10 Premier League games against Arsenal. (L7, D2) * With a victory, Arsenal will have won their opening three Premier League games for the first time since 2004-05

* Bournemouth have not conceded a goal in their last three home games. Sunday, Aug. 21

Leeds United v Chelsea (1300) * Leeds have not won against Chelsea in the Premier League since late 2002.

* If Chelsea wins, it will be the first time they have won two consecutive away-league games against Leeds. Chelsea beat Leeds 3-0 at Elland Road last season. * Only Manchester City have won more Premier League games away (23) than Chelsea (19) since Thomas Tuchel took over the club in early 2021.

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1300) * West Ham have not won a single game against Brighton in the Premier League. (D6, L4)

* Brighton have not lost the last seven Premier League games. * The match will be West Ham's 500th home game in the Premier League.

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1530) * Manchester City have only lost one of their last 29 Premier League games against Newcastle. (D4, W24)

* Pep Guardiola has never lost one of the ten matches against Eddie Howe. * Newcastle and City have yet to concede a goal in the Premier League this season.

Monday, Aug. 22 Manchester United v Liverpool (1900)

* Manchester United are bottom of the Premier League for the first time since August 1992. * United have only won one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool. (D6, L5)

* Liverpool will be without Darwin Nunez, who is serving a three-game ban after his red card against Crystal Palace. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru and Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

