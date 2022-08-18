Left Menu

Simona Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Masters with leg injury

Halep was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 10:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI
World No.6 Simona Halep has decided to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open due to a right thigh injury on Wednesday. Halep was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

Kudermetova received a walkover into the Round of 16 and will face either Paula Badosa or Ajla Tomljanovic. The World No.6 Halep captured her major title in two years last week at the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada. The win brought Halep back into the Top 10 for the first time in a year. She beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a thrilling three-set final, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

With the US Open less than two weeks away, Halep's leg problem is one of a number of injury clouds affecting players as they head to the final Grand Slam of the season. Earlier, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova were also forced to withdraw from Cincinnati Masters due to ankle injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

