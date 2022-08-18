Left Menu

Borna Coric spoils Rafael Nadal's Cincinnati Masters return

The Croatian fought for two hours, 51 minutes to secure his biggest win of the season by both opponent and stage.

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:30 IST
Borna Coric spoils Rafael Nadal's Cincinnati Masters return
Borna Coric (Photo: Western and Southern Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Borna Coric of Croatia on Wednesday produced a stunning performance to end Rafael Nadal's run at the Western and Southern Open and advance to the third round in Cincinnati after hard fought battle. Coric spoiled the return of the Spaniard after a five-year absence from the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday with a 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 upset in the second round.

The Croatian fought for two hours, 51 minutes to secure his biggest win of the season by both opponent and stage. Both players opened confidently, the Spaniard made a remarkably strong start, playing shots into a down-the-line backhand on the very first point and not making an unforced error until the seventh game.

With Nadal double-faulting on Coric's third set point, the Croatian made amends after a clumsy drop shot on a short ball at 9/8. He supported the breakthrough with a love hold and had no problems serving out the match after extending his final service game with a statement winner to cap a victory.

He will next face Roberto Bautista Agut, who cruised to the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against home hope Marcos Giron earlier on Wednesday. "It's going to be a very interesting match," said Coric, who holds a 5-4 ATP Head2Head series lead against the Spaniard.

"I need to be very aggressive for sure, especially because I was playing for a very long time today and I also finished very late. So I'm going to be even more aggressive probably," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022