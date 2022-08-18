SkyExch.net, the title sponsor of ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022, Live streaming in India

All matches in the ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

New Delhi (India), August 18: SkyExch.net, The ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be held from August 20 to September 13.

The upcoming cricket tournament will see 10 teams play a total of 23 matches.

The teams are divided into two groups, with Group A made up of Dubai Dare Devils, Dubai Gymkhana, Future Mattress, Pindi Boys Defenders CC and Valley Boyz.

Group B comprises Interglobe Marine, Karwan CC, Mid-East Metals, Seven Districts and The Vision Shipping.

As per the schedule, each team will play the other side in their group once with the top two teams progressing to the next stage. The knockout phase comprises two semi-finals and the ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022, which will be played on Tuesday, September 13. All matches of the SkyExch.net ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 will be played at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. LIVE STREAMING OF SKYEXCH.NET ICC SUMMER ACADEMY CUP 2022 Live streaming of ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.

ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 schedule, fixtures and live India match times All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday, August 20 Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Future Mattress - 9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 21 Seven Districts vs Interglobe Marine - 9:30 PM IST Monday, August 22 Dubai Dare Devils vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC - 9:30 PM IST Tuesday, August 23 Seven Districts vs Mid-East Metals - 9:30 PM IST Wednesday, August 24 The Vision Shipping vs Interglobe Marine - 9:30 PM IST Thursday, August 25 Valley Boyz vs Dubai Dare Devils - 9:30 PM IST Friday, August 26 Mid-East Metals vs Interglobe Marine - 9:30 PM IST Saturday, August 27 Dubai Gymkhana vs Valley Boyz - 9:30 PM IST Monday, August 29 Dubai Gymkhana vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC - 9:30 PM IST Tuesday, August 30 Valley Boyz vs Future Mattress - 9:30 PM IST Wednesday, August 31 The Vision Shipping vs Seven Districts - 9:30 PM IST Thursday, September 1 Valley Boyz vs Pindi Boys Defenders CC - 9:30 PM IST Friday, September 2 Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress - 9:30 PM IST Saturday, September 3 Dubai Dare Devils vs Future Mattress - 9:30 PM IST Sunday, September 4 The Vision Shipping vs Mid-East Metals - 9:30 PM IST Monday, September 5 Dubai Gymkhana vs Dubai Dare Devils - 9:30 PM IST Tuesday, September 6 The Vision Shipping vs Karwan CC - 9:30 PM IST Wednesday, September 7 Seven Districts vs Karwan CC - 9:30 PM IST Thursday, September 8 Mid-East Metals vs Karwan CC - 9:30 PM IST Friday, September 9 Interglobe Marine vs Karwan CC - 9:30 PM IST Saturday, September 10 Semi-final 1 - 9:30 PM IST Monday, September 12 Semi-final 2 - 9:30 PM IST Tuesday, September 13 ICC Summer Academy Cup 2022 final - 9:30 PM IST When it comes to cricket sponsorship, Skyexch.net has supported many events, and their most recent agreement is to sponsor the Maharaja T20 Trophy in 2022. A bilateral T20I series between the UAE and Hong Kong, the Lanka Premier League in 2022, and the ACC Women's T20 Championship were all given to them earlier this year. The bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia was also sponsored by Skyexch.net.

