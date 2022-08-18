Scoreboard: 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club here on Thursday. Zimbabwe Innings: Innocent Kaia c Samson b Chahar 4 Tadiwanashe Marumani c Samson b Chahar 8 Wessly Madhevere lbw b Chahar 5 Sean Williams c Dhawan b Mohammed Siraj 1 Sikandar Raza c Dhawan b Prasidh Krishna 12 Regis Chakabva b Patel 35 Ryan Burl c Gill b Prasidh Krishna 11 Luke Jongwe lbw b Patel 13 Brad Evans not out 33 Richard Ngarava b Krishna 34 Victor Nayuchi c Gill b Patel 8 Extras: (B-4, LB-12, W-9) 25 Total: (All out in 40.3 overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-25, 2-26, 3-31, 4-31, 5-66, 6-83, 7-107, 8-110, 9-180, 10-189 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 7-0-27-3, Mohammed Siraj 8-2-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-36-0, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-50-3, Axar Patel 7.3-2-24-3.

