Left Menu

Cricket-Dhawan, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first ODI

Set a target of 190 to win, the visitors got there without the loss of a wicket in 30.5 overs as Dhawan scored 81 from 113 balls and Gill a more brutal 82 from 72 deliveries. Zimbabwe used eight bowlers in their attempt to restrict their opponents, but there was no reward against the India openers.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:51 IST
Cricket-Dhawan, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first ODI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill struck fluent unbeaten half-centuries as India raced to a crushing 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in their first One-Day International at the Harare Sports Grounds on Thursday. Set a target of 190 to win, the visitors got there without the loss of a wicket in 30.5 overs as Dhawan scored 81 from 113 balls and Gill a more brutal 82 from 72 deliveries.

Zimbabwe used eight bowlers in their attempt to restrict their opponents, but there was no reward against the India openers. The visitors had elected to bowl first and were quickly into the wickets as they reduced the home side to 66 for five.

Seamer Deepak Chahar removed both openers and finished with figures of 3-27, well supported by the more expensive Prasidh Krishna, who took 3-50 in eight overs. The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel (3-24) was also impressive as he removed innings top-scorer Regis Chakabva (35).

A 70-run ninth-wicket stand between Brad Evans (33 not out) and Richard Ngarava (34) added some respectability to the home score, but it never looked like a target to trouble India. The second ODI will be played on Saturday and the third on Monday, both also in Harare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022