Soccer-Thief tries to steal Lewandowski's watch

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 00:28 IST
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski nearly had his 70,000 euro ($71,000) watch stolen outside the club's training ground Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday, Spanish newspaper Marca reported. The 33-year-old Polish international was on his way to evening training when a person opened the passenger door of a car and took the watch as Lewandowski was greeting fans.

Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game at Real Sociedad. Lewandowski joined Barca for about 45 million euros last month from Bayern Munich after helping the German side win many trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

($1 = 0.9919 euros)

