Left Menu

Lula's lead on Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil election - poll

In a potential second-round runoff between the two candidates, the poll added, Lula would return to office with 54% of the votes against Bolsonaro's 37%. Lula, a leftist candidate and a former Brazilian president, has seen his advantage shrink each month from the 29 points lead he had in December, the poll said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 03:56 IST
Lula's lead on Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil election - poll

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's voter support grew by three percentage points from last month, while approval for his rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, remained flat ahead of the country's October elections, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed Thursday.

Lula received 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 32% in the latest poll, compared with 47% and 29% respectively in July. In a potential second-round runoff between the two candidates, the poll added, Lula would return to office with 54% of the votes against Bolsonaro's 37%.

Lula, a leftist candidate and a former Brazilian president, has seen his advantage shrink each month from the 29 points lead he had in December, the poll said. Datafolha interviewed 5,744 Brazilians of voting age (16) between Tuesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India
4
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022