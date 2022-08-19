Lula's lead on Bolsonaro narrows slightly ahead of Brazil election - poll

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's voter support grew by three percentage points from last month, while approval for his rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, remained flat ahead of the country's October elections, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed Thursday.

Lula received 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 32% in the latest poll, compared with 47% and 29% respectively in July. In a potential second-round runoff between the two candidates, the poll added, Lula would return to office with 54% of the votes against Bolsonaro's 37%.

Lula, a leftist candidate and a former Brazilian president, has seen his advantage shrink each month from the 29 points lead he had in December, the poll said. Datafolha interviewed 5,744 Brazilians of voting age (16) between Tuesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

