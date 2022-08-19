Left Menu

Tvesa Malik rallies to finish even par in first round in Spain

PTI | Sotogrande | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:13 IST
Tvesa Malik Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has been lately struggling to find her form back, fought back from a 3-over after five holes to get back even par and ended Tied-30th in the first round here at the Aramco Team Series on Friday.

Tvesa, who was inside the Top-20 on the Order of Merit last year, started from the 10th and bogeyed 11th, 12th and 14th to go 3-over. She birdied 18th, sixth and eighth to get back to even and will now need to build on her current form to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Jessica Korda produced a blistering round of 11-under-61 to lead the individual tournament by five shots.

The American, a six-time LPGA Tour winner, hit six birdies and three eagles on her way to a course record and equalling the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour (LET), despite scoring a bogey.

In the team's event, it was team Jessica Korda that also sits on top of the leadeboard with 19-under-par.

The quartet of Korda, Czech's Tereza Melecka, Finland's Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick only dropped one shot in their round, scoring 10-under-par on the front nine and nine-under-par on the back nine.

Team Roussin and Team De Roey share second place after 18 holes with both teams recording totals of 18-under-par.

For the quartet of Pauline Roussin, Jana Melichova, Mim Sangkapong and amateur Ana Luisa Hernandez they played their front nine in seven-under and found their form on their back nine coming home in 11-under to be in second place.

It was an excellent day for Manon De Roey, who won the Individual title at the Aramco Team SeriesBangkok, as she sits in second place on the Individual leaderboard after shooting a round of 66 (-6).

France's Pauline Roussin and USA's Nelly Korda sit in a share of fourth place on five-under-par after they shot rounds of 67.

Four players are tied for sixth in the individual competition with 2021 Aramco Team SeriesLondon individual event winner Marianne Skarpnord on four-under-par alongside German pair Leonie Harm and Olivia Cowan, as well as Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino.

