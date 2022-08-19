Left Menu

Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on Sunday

The half-marathon 21k will begin at 5.15 am, the 10k at 6.20 am and the 5k at 8.00 am.The participation of various corporate teams will add competitive edge and excitement to the event, which is now in its fifth edition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:25 IST
Tendulkar to flag off Mumbai Half Marathon on Sunday
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Mumbai Half Marathon on Sunday which will return after a COVID-induced break and will witness the participation of over 13,500 runners from all walks of life.

The runners will compete in three different categories with over 4,000 scheduled to take part in the 21k challenge, and 7,000 and 2,500 respectively in the timed 10k and 5k events.

''Running, as a form of exercise, has many benefits, both for your physical as well as mental fitness,'' Tendulkar, who will also felicitate the winners of the half marathon and timed 10k run, said in a release.

''Since the pandemic began, the focus on fitness has increased manifold, and people have realized the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle.'' The half-marathon will start and finish at the Jio Gardens, BKC, and will comprise of two loops of 10k each through the interior roads of the complex. The half-marathon (21k) will begin at 5.15 am, the 10k at 6.20 am and the 5k at 8.00 am.

The participation of various corporate teams will add a competitive edge and excitement to the event, which is now in its fifth edition. The event will also witness participation from over 2,000 runners from the Indian Navy.

The oldest male participant in the half-marathon will be an 82-year-old, while his female counterpart will be of 72 years. The youngest runners on the grid will be a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, who will both feature in the 5K challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022