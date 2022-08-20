Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon emerge stronger in the second half to hammer Troyes 4-1

Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Troyes have lost all three of their games in Ligue 1 this season and have slipped to the bottom of the French league table.

Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.

But straight after halftime, new Lyon signing Nicolas Tagliafico made up for giving away the penalty by putting the home side back ahead. Tete then scored for a 3-1 lead in the 49th minute and rammed home the fourth in the 76th minute to increase his season’s tally to three.

It could have been five in the last minute but teenage substitute Rayan Cherki crashed his effort against the woodwork. Troyes have lost all three of their games in Ligue 1 this season and have slipped to the bottom of the French league table. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

