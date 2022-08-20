Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati

World number one Daniil Medvedev wore down Denis Shapovalov 7-5 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday ahead of his U.S. Open title defence. The Russian top seed was joined in the last eight by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Borna Coric but his compatriot Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed, was ousted by Taylor Fritz.

Tennis-'Relieved' Raducanu back swinging freely ahead of U.S. Open defence

Emma Raducanu will head into her U.S. Open title defence in just over a week relieved that she is swinging freely again and playing the same brand of attacking tennis that took her to a maiden Grand Slam title last year. The 19-year-old put in ruthless performances at the Cincinnati Open to beat former major winners Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before exiting the tournament with a loss to world number eight Jessica Pegula.

Tennis-Keys beats Rybakina in Cincinnati to set up semi-final with Kvitova

American Madison Keys swept past Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open on Friday, setting up a semi-final clash with Petra Kvitova after the Czech defeated Ajla Tomljanovic. After dispatching world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round, the 27-year-old Keys carried that momentum into the quarter-finals with a dominating win over 25th-ranked Rybakina.

Boxing - Usyk and Joshua hit the scales heavier for their title rematch

Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and British challenger Anthony Joshua hit the scales heavier than before ahead of their heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Usyk weighed in at 100.5kg (15st 11lbs and 10oz), barely changed from before although still the heaviest of his career, while Joshua was 110.9kg (17st 6lbs and 8oz) -- four pounds more than when he lost the titles last September in London.

Tennis-Badosa joins Swiatek as she hits out at U.S. Open balls

World number four Paula Badosa has supported Iga Swiatek's critical comments regarding different tennis balls being used at the U.S. Open between men's and women's competitions, saying it counts against both the female players and the show. Swiatek said on Wednesday she did not like the balls set to be used at the U.S. Grand Slam, which are lighter for women than those for men, adding that the female players make more mistakes while playing with them, and she doubted it was "nice to watch visually".

Tennis-Swiatek, Raducanu, Kontaveit ousted in Cincinnati

World number one Iga Swiatek and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu were both knocked out of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, while second seed Anett Kontaveit also had her preparations for Flushing Meadows cut short in the round of 16. Raducanu had beaten former Grand Slam champions Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in the previous two rounds but was brought down to earth with a bump in a 7-5 6-4 defeat by Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked American at eighth in the world.

Motor racing-NASCAR ready to make some noise with Le Mans special entry

Lovers of rumbling V8 engines and American stock cars will be in for a treat at next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, when NASCAR is set to join the French endurance race in marking two big anniversaries. Le Mans celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023 while the U.S.-based NASCAR organisation turns 75.

Basketball-MVP candidate Wilson gunning to become WNBA's 'unguardable' threat

The Las Vegas Aces' defensive force of nature A'ja Wilson said on Thursday that a brand-new mindset helped her to the best season of her career, as she rolls through the WNBA playoffs a leading candidate in the MVP race. Averaging 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the regular season, the 2020 MVP is gunning to bring home a maiden WNBA title for the Ace, after focusing on a singular personal goal - becoming "unguardable".

Tennis-Medvedev and Tsitsipas defuse American bombers to set up Cincinnati showdown

World number one Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defused big-serving American threats Taylor Fritz and John Isner on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open. Medvedev, champion in Cincinnati in 2019, sharpened his game for his upcoming U.S. Open title defence with a 7-6 (1) 6-3 win over 11th seeded Fritz, while Tsitsipas could manage only a single break chance in a three set slugfest with Isner but it was enough to clinch a 7-6 (5) 5-7 6-3 victory.

MLB roundup: Braves complete series win over Mets

Michael Harris II drove in the go-ahead run with a seeing-eye double in the seventh inning to send the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday. The victory gave the Braves a 3-1 series win and cut the Mets' lead in the National League East to 3 1/2 games. It is the first time the Mets have lost a series to a division opponent this season.

