Role clarity gives out-of-form players direction to work in: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma says providing role clarity to players offers them a direction to focus on when they are struggling with form, helping to improve their game and re-emerge stronger.

Rohit feels as a captain it is his job to understand what his players need when they are going through a rough patch.

''Obviously, for me it's just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak,'' Rohit said on Star Sports' 'Follow The Blues'.

''Try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual.

''That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well.'' Rohit, who has won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with the Mumbai Indians, took over as India's full-time captain across formats from Virat Kohli earlier this year.

''When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what's happening.

''Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things. So, I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game.

''So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind,'' he added.

The swashbuckling opener also emphasised on the need to have a relaxed environment.

''For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company.

''Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much. When you're playing, obviously, there will be pressure because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler.

''When you're batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own. The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it, but yourself. ''So, I think those aspects. Of course, it is your responsibility, but there are so many other factors that come in to play and I feel I need to take care of it,'' he added.

Rohit, who has been rested for the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe, will next be seen leading the side at the the Asia Cup in Dubai, starting later this month.

India open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.

