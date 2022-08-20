Left Menu

Bhagat-Kadam win men's doubles gold, 3 women para shuttlers also emerge champions in Thailand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 16:22 IST
Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam claimed the gold after beating Indonesia's Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the men's doubles final of the Thailand Para Badminton International tournament in Pattaya on Saturday.

The Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair 21-18 21-13 in the summit clash of SL3-SL4 category.

In the men's singles, Bhagat and Kadam had to settle for a silver medal each after losing their respective finals.

While Pramod went down fighting to England's Daniel Bethell 13-21 19-21, Kadam lost 2-21 17-21 to France's Lucas Mazur.

''I am happy with my performance throughout the tournament. I wish to congratulate Bethell on the win and now I will head back to the training ground and train harder for World Championship in Tokyo,'' Bhagat said in a release.

In other results, Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Joshi finished second best in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class, losing 21-17 15-21 7-21 to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the final.

In women's singles, Mandeep Kaur got the better off compatriot Manasi 20-22 21-19 21-14 in SL3 finals to claim the gold medal, while Manisha Ramadass also bagged the yellow metal after beating Japan's Kaede Kameyama 20-22 21-12 21-19 in SU5 final.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also won the gold with a 21-9 24-22 win over England's Rachel Choong 21-9 24-22 in SH6 final.

Manasi and Shanthiya Viswanathan also combined to sign off with a silver in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 after going down 20-22 19-21 to Thailand's Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul.

