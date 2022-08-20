Jhulan set for international retirement at Lord's on Sept 24: Report

Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket, is all set to retire at the hallowed Lord's during India's third and final ODI against England on September 24, according to a report.

The 39-year-old pacer was named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad for the three matches at Hove (September 18), Canterbury (September 21) and the Lord's (September 24).

Jhulan, who last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March this year, will be given a ''proper farewell'' as she could not say ''goodbye on the field'', ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting a Board official.

Jhulan sustained a side strain ahead of India's final World Cup group game against South Africa and missed the Sri Lanka tour in July.

According to the report, Jhulan is keeping her ''options open'' for the inaugural Women's IPL slated from next year and she's also in talks with the men's franchises for a ''mentoring role''.

Having made her international debut in 2002, Jhulan called it quits from T20Is in 2018, and played her last Test match in October 2021.

A veteran of six Women's ODI World Cups, Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 internationals and 201 ODIs.

From 201 WODIs, she has a world record 252 wickets to her name -- the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format.

The next in the list is South Africa's Shabnim Ismail who has 191 wickets from 127 matches.

Across formats, Jhulan has a record 352 wickets to her name.

