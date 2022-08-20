Left Menu

Kane scores again as Tottenham beat Wolves 1-0 in EPL

PTI | London | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:08 IST
Kane scores again as Tottenham beat Wolves 1-0 in EPL
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane scored for the second straight game to secure a 1-0 win for Tottenham over Wolverhampton in the Premier League and maintain his team's unbeaten start to the season on Saturday.

Kane lost his marker near the back post to head in following a flick-on from Ivan Perisic at a corner in the 64th minute.

It was his 185th Premier League goal, moving him into outright fourth place in the all-time list above former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andrew Cole are above him.

The England captain also glanced in a stoppage-time equalizer to earn Tottenham a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

Tottenham has seven points from a possible nine, having opened the season with a 4-1 win over Southampton.

Wolves, who only have one point from three games, started new signing Matheus Nunes in midfield and had the better of the first half to frustrate Spurs and the home fans.

The visitors didn't create any clear-cut chances, though, and Tottenham came more into the game after halftime as Perisic — making his first start since his offseason move from Inter Milan — started to have some joy down the left.

Kane headed against the crossbar from a cross by Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min was denied by a last-ditch tackle after being sent through by Kane's quick free kick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022