Soccer-Werder stun Dortmund with three late goals for 3-2 comeback win

Werder Bremen scored three times in the final minutes to come from two goals down and snatch a stunning 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday that ended the hosts' winning start to the season.

Dortmund, who were lacklustre throughout, thought they had done enough to win the game after being 2-0 up until the 89th minute. That is when Lee Buchanan launched the sensational comeback of visitors who scored again through Niklas Schmidt and Oliver Burke deep in stoppage time.

Werder have now become the first Bundesliga team to score three goals in a game from the 89th minute onwards. "We are unfortunately talking about a deserved defeat," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic told a news conference. "Still it's frustrating when you are 2-0 up until the 89th minute even if you have not played well.

"It is difficult to explain it rationally. After they scored their first goal we started to shake. "Even if our performance is not got we should be winning such matches," Terzic said.

Julian Brandt had fired a blinder past Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka in first-half stoppage time to take an unexpected lead after a dire 45 minutes for the hosts. Werder, with 10 shots on goal compared with Dortmund's two by the 75th minute, were the more adventurous side throughout, their passing game more fluid and their attacks more dangerous.

But they were caught out again when Raphael Guerreiro tried his luck from 25 metres out to beat Pavlenka in the 77th. The visitors refused to give up and scored what might have been a consolation goal through England youth international Buchanan's superb strike into the top corner in the 89th.

But Schmidt drew them level before Burke's stunning winner deep in stoppage time, which left Dortmund on six points from their first three games. Champions Bayern Munich, also on six, are in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday. Borussia Moenchengladbach, winners 1-0 over Hertha Berlin on Friday, are top of the table on seven points.

Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04 are still waiting for their first league win since their return to the top flight this season following a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg. Wolves' keeper Coen Kasteels saved two consecutive spot kicks from Simon Terodde when a first-half stoppage-time penalty had to be retaken.

Bayer Leverkusen, competing in this season's Champions League group stage, slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat of the season across all competitions -- and their third straight in the Bundesliga -- when they went 3-0 down to Hoffenheim for their worst ever start to a league campaign.

