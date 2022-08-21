Soccer-Inter cruise to 3-0 win over Spezia

Inter Milan cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spezia in their first home game of the new Serie A season on Saturday, making it back-to-back wins for Simone Inzaghi's side.

With most of the games being played on Sunday and Monday, Inter knew that a win or a draw at home would lift them, temporarily at least, to the top of Serie A. Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa all scored for Inter in a game where they were never really threatened by a toothless Spezia.

Dutch right back Denzel Dumfries could have put Inter ahead after nine minutes when he rose to meet a free kick from the right, but his header was saved by Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. The hosts took the lead in the 35th minute when striker Romelu Lukaku headed the ball to an unmarked Martinez right outside the box before the Argentine forward struck it into the bottom left corner of the net.

Dragowski saved Spezia again in the 40th minute when he stopped a shot from Dumfries with his legs. Only two minutes later, Lukaku headed the ball onto the crossbar. Inter dominated possession in the first half but only had one goal to show for it, with Spezia not having any shots on target.

Calhanoglu doubled the lead in the 52nd minute after receiving the ball inside the box and calmly slotting it beyond Dragowski. Correa put the ball into an empty net in the 82nd minute, shortly after coming on, after Edin Dzeko's assist from the left went past Dragowski. The win means Inter top the standings with six points from two games.

Inter play Lazio away next Friday, while Spezia host Sassuolo on Aug. 27.

