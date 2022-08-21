Left Menu

Soccer-Modric pulls the strings as Real Madrid breeze past Celta Vigo

After the break, Modric teed up Vinicius to score the third in a lightning fast counter-attack in the 56th minute. Ten minutes later, Federico Valverde finished another clinical counter-attack to wrap up the points.

Updated: 21-08-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 03:42 IST
Champions Real Madrid got their second consecutive win of the new LaLiga season with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 36, showed his everlasting value on the pitch by scoring a brilliant goal and assisting Vinicius for another. Karim Benzema opened the scoring from the spot in the 14th minute after the VAR spotted a handball inside the box but Celta equalised nine minutes later with a penalty of their own from Iago Aspas, after another handball.

Celta looked to be in control, however, in the 41st minute Luka Modric worked his magic by curling a shot from just outside the box into the upper left corner. After the break, Modric teed up Vinicius to score the third in a lightning fast counter-attack in the 56th minute.

Ten minutes later, Federico Valverde finished another clinical counter-attack to wrap up the points. Substitute Eden Hazard had a chance to score with another penalty kick, given for a foul on Benzema, but goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin saved the Belgium forward's effort.

