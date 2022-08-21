Tvesa finishes 51st as Nelly Korda wins in Spain

India's Tvesa Malik endured a roller-coaster of a final round to finish tied 51st at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande golf tournament here. Tvesa, who had made the cut on the line, had four birdies against five bogeys in her round of 73. She finished four-over 220.

Tvesa was the only Indian in the field and will continue her schedule on the Ladies European Tour next week at Skafto Open in Sweden.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Nelly Korda fired an excellent final round of 67 (-5) to win the Individual title at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande by three shots.

The Major champion began the day seven shots behind the overnight leader, her sister Jessica Korda, and dropped a shot on the second hole.

But the Olympic champion soon found her feet rolling in three birdies on holes seven through nine and again on holes 12 through 14, before adding another on 16.

Despite making a bogey at the last, Korda sealed the victory – her second on the LET – with a total score of 13-under-par at La Reserva Club de Sotogrande.

Three players finished in a share of second place with Jessica Korda, France's Pauline Roussin and Spain's Ana Peláez Trivino all finishing on 10-under-par.

France's Emma Grechi and Slovenia's Pia Babnik finished in a tie for fifth at the end of day three on nine-under-par with USA's Alison Lee, Dutch star Anne Van Dam, Belgium's Manon De Roey and Sweden's Linn Grant one shot further back.

South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace remains in seventh spot with England's Meghan MacLaren just behind, while Spain's Peláez moves up to ninth place and now has 1,096.46 points with Finland's Tiia Koivisto completing the top 10.

In the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, Sweden's Maja Stark still leads the rankings with 3,037.64 points ahead of her compatriots Grant (2,533.91) and Johanna Gustavsson (1,802.63).

