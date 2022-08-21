Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton maintain impressive start with win at West Ham

Alexis Mac Allister's 22nd-minute penalty following a foul by debutant Thilo Kehrer on Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead. Graham Potter's well-drilled side sealed a thoroughly deserved three points in the 66th minute when Leandro Trossard raced through to score after a slick move. Brighton have seven points from three matches.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:30 IST
Soccer-Brighton maintain impressive start with win at West Ham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season and piled on the misery for West Ham United with a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium on Sunday. Alexis Mac Allister's 22nd-minute penalty following a foul by debutant Thilo Kehrer on Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead.

Graham Potter's well-drilled side sealed a thoroughly deserved three points in the 66th minute when Leandro Trossard raced through to score after a slick move. West Ham did not manage a shot on target in the first half but tried to respond late on with Tomas Soucek forcing a couple of fine saves from Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

West Ham, who are still without a point or a goal, and sit bottom of the table after three games, were booed off at the final whistle. Brighton have seven points from three matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022