Cycling-Bennett claims second straight stage win in Vuelta
Sam Bennett of Bora Hansgrohe clinched his second stage victory in a row on Sunday by winning the stage three of the Vuelta a Espana, a 193km flat route starting and finishing in Breda. Bennett, who also won the second stage in Utrecht, was fastest in the bunch sprint finish in the last stage on Dutch soil.
The Irishman finished ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen, as was the case in the second stage, and Dan McLay of Arkea-Samsic completed the podium. Bennett became the second Irish rider to win at least 10 stages in Grand Tours after Sean Kelly.
Jumbo-Visma's Edoardo Affini will take over the red leader's jersey, called "La Roja", for stage four. The peloton moves to Spain on Monday. The following six stages before the next rest day will be raced in medium or high mountains of northern Spain, in the Basque Country and Asturias.
