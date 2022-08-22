Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend BIG NAME SLIP-UPS CONTINUE

Champions League teams RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt all failed to win again this weekend, with the first two suffering defeats and the Europa League winners having to settle for a 1-1 draw against Cologne. The three have yet to win in the first three matchdays of the Bundesliga, with Leverkusen having lost all four of their competitive matches so far this season - their worst start to a season ever.

RECORD SAVES There is not much joy at VfL Wolfsburg, with the club still looking for their own first league victory, but they got into the record books nevertheless when keeper Koen Casteels saved a spot kick from Simon Terodde in their draw with Schalke 04.

Belgium international Casteels, who actually saved the penalty twice after it had to be retaken, is the record-holder among active goalkeepers in the Bundesliga with 12 spot-kick saves. BAYERN GOALS

Bayern Munich seem to have quickly forgotten about their second all-time scorer Robert Lewandowski, who left the club to join Barcelona, with the German champions scoring a league record 15 goals in their first three matches of the Bundesliga season. They are also the first team to have netted 11 times in the first half in their opening three league games.

Adding the five goals they fired past RB Leipzig in their German Super Cup win, Bayern have already bagged 20 goals in only four competitive games this season.

