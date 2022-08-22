Left Menu

Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out a first-half goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi in Bergamo. Milan host Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2022 02:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 02:23 IST
Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out a first-half goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi in Bergamo. After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Milan midfielder Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers in the 68th minute, shooting through the Atalanta defenders and into the net off the post. Milan host Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022