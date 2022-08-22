Soccer-Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta
Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out a first-half goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi in Bergamo. Milan host Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday.
Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out a first-half goal by Ruslan Malinovskyi in Bergamo. After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box.
Milan midfielder Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers in the 68th minute, shooting through the Atalanta defenders and into the net off the post. Milan host Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday.
