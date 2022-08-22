Left Menu

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-08-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 10:53 IST
Leg fracture for Wijnaldum 3 months before World Cup
Georginio Wijnaldum Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's participation at the World Cup appears in doubt after he fractured the tibia in his right leg on Sunday.

Serie A club Roma said Wijnaldum suffered the injury in training and that ''the player will undergo further assessments in the coming days.'' The 31-year-old Wijnaldum joined Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the offseason. He previously played for Liverpool.

Wijnaldum has made more than 80 appearances in the Netherlands.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20 and the final is set for December 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

