Ankur Goel wins second rapid fire pistol trials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 17:37 IST
Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event for his second title at the selections trials here on Monday.

Ankur shot 28 in his medal match to edge out Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat who shot 26 to finish second. Haryana's Sameer was third with 18 hits.

Ankur had won the men's rapid-fire pistol event on Saturday.

In the qualifications, however, it was Punjab's Udhayveer Sidhu who topped with a score of 583. Ankur was fifth with 577 and Bhavesh fourth with the same score but with more inner 10s than the former.

The duo also took different routes to the final. Ankur came through in second place with a score of 15, while Bhavesh topped the first semi-final with 14 hits. The top two from each semifinal made the four-man medal match.

In the junior men's rapid fire pistol event, Haryana's Adarsh Singh won the trials with a score of 25 in the medal match. Sameer came second with 23 while Agneya Kaushik was third with 17.

