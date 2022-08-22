BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy HS makes winning start to campaign

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy made a winning start to his BWF World Championships campaign with a win over Luka Wraber of Austria in the first round match of the men's singles category on Monday. Playing on court 2, Prannoy had an easy 21-12, 21-11 win.

Earlier on Monday, Lakshaya Sen entered the round of 32 in the World Championships after defeating Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in straight sets. India men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith were knocked out in a hard-fought match by the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Mayasuki Onodera.

Lakshaya Sen lived up to his reputation and continued his winning run in the BWF World Championships. He sailed past the Danish player without having to break a sweat in straight sets 21-12, 21-11 in 35 minutes. India men's doubles team of Attri Manu and Reddy B. Sumith put up a fight in the doubles match. While the first set was a one-sided affair with the Japanese pair winning it 21-11, the Indian shuttlers made a comeback in the second set winning it 19-21.

However, in the penultimate set, the Japanese pair defeated the Indian pair 21-15. Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the Championships after losing to Chou Tien Chen in the first round of the men's singles category on Monday. Playing on court one, Praneeth lost the match by 21-15, 15-21, 21-15.

In the women's doubles action, Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N. Sikki won their first-round match against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq and Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives. They won the match 21-7, 21-9. In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar won against the German duo of Franziska Volkmann and Patrick Scheiel.

Playing on court 4, they won the match by 21-12, 21-13. Malvika Bansod lost to the Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles category first-round match 21-14, 21-12. (ANI)

