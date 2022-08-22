Left Menu

Russell Domingo feels split-coaching plan will be "great" for Bangladesh cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board introduced a split-coaching plan for the men's national side.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:08 IST
Russell Domingo feels split-coaching plan will be "great" for Bangladesh cricket
Team Bangladesh (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Russell Domingo feels that the "split-coaching plan" will be a "great idea" for Bangladesh cricket after Sridharan Sriram was appointed technical consultant of the team till the T20 World Cup in October. Bangladesh Cricket Board introduced a split-coaching plan for the men's national side with their decision to keep current head coach Russell Domingo in charge of the Test and ODI sides.

BCB has appointed Sridharan Sriram as the technical director for the T20I planning. "I think it's a great idea. It gives me a nice focus on the Test match and 50-overs stuff," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying.

"We have had some great results, and bad results, in T20s. I don't think it is a bad idea to make a fresh approach in T20s. I am very open-minded about it," he added. "It is not my team. It is not about me. I am all for making the team better. It gives me nice clarity with the 50-over World Cup coming. We know there's a lot of work [to be done] with the Test team," said Domingo.

"Family life is important for me. It is very difficult to sustain - to come to tournaments fresh, to come in with a good attitude. Everyone has their opinion. I know my philosophy. I know my coaching style. I don't have too much of a comment on it," he added. Bangladesh's first game at the Asia Cup is against Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 30, before an eagerly-awaited encounter against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 1.

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022