Soccer-White retires after England's Euro triumph

England women's all-time top goal scorer Ellen White has retired from the game, the 33-year-old forward said on Monday after fulfilling a dream of becoming a European champion last month. White has scored 52 goals for England in 113 appearances since her debut in 2010. She scored twice in England's European Championship campaign last month as the hosts won the title after beating Germany in the final for their first major trophy.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me. This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms," White said in a statement. "And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."

Her club Manchester City also confirmed she had retired from all football. "Thank you Ellen for everything you have done during your time at City. Everyone at the club is wishing you all the best for the future," City said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)