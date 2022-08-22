Ankur Goel wins second rapid fire pistol trials, Hazel tops in rifle

Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event for his second title at the selection trials here on Monday.

Ankur shot 28 in his medal match to edge out Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat who shot 26 to finish second. In Bhopal, Haryana's Hazel won her second women's 10m air rifle national selection trials, getting the better of state-mate Nancy 16-2 in the gold medal match at the M.P. Shooting Academy range. The duo also came first and second in the qualifiers with scores of 631.2 and 629.7 respectively. They also had finished in the same order in the semi-finals with scores of 263.3 and 262.2 respectively. Railway's Meghana Sajjanar won the bronze.

At the Dr Karni Singh Range here, Haryana's Sameer was third with 18 hits.

Ankur had won the men's rapid fire pistol event on Saturday.

In the qualifications, however, it was Punjab's Udhayveer Sidhu who topped with a score of 583. Ankur was fifth with 577 and Bhavesh fourth with the same score but with more inner 10s than the former.

The duo also took different routes to the final. Ankur came through in second place with a score of 15, while Bhavesh topped the first semi-final with 14 hits. The top two from each semifinal made the four-man medal match.

In the junior men's rapid fire pistol event, Haryana's Adarsh Singh won the trials with a score of 25 in the medal match. Sameer came second with 23 while Agneya Kaushik was third with 17. In the men's 50m rifle prone competition, the CISF's Navdeep Singh Rathore emerged winner with an effort of 627.4. The Navy's G Purusothaman was second with an effort of 620.1 while his colleague Rahul Poonia came third with 617.3.

