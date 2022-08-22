England's top scorer Ellen White retires after Euro 2022 win
Englands record scorer Ellen White announced her retirement from soccer Monday after saying her dreams came true when the Lionesses won the Womens European Championship last month.White scored 52 goals in 113 appearances for Englands national team.The 33-year-old Manchester City striker said Englands Euro 2022 triumph made it the ideal time to retire.This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me, White said.
England's record scorer Ellen White announced her retirement from soccer Monday after saying her “dreams came true” when the Lionesses won the Women's European Championship last month.
White scored 52 goals in 113 appearances for England's national team.
The 33-year-old Manchester City striker said England's Euro 2022 triumph made it the ideal time to retire.
“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” White said. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.
“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.
“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion.”
