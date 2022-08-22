Left Menu

Gill applauded by ex cricketers Irfan and Ian Bishop on his maiden century in ODI cricket

Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to congratulate Shubhman Gill on his maiden ODI century on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:30 IST
Veteran Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to congratulate Shubhman Gill on his maiden ODI century on Monday. The Southpaw extended his good wishes to the youngster who slammed a spectacular maiden hundred against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ODI series.

Irfan said in his tweet, "First of many for this youngster @ShubmanGill, well done" Former India all-rounder hoped this is one of the many centuries that Gill will score.

Legendary cricketer Ian Bishop also praised the batter for slamming his maiden century in the ODI format. The Indian batter also broke the record for scoring the highest score against Zimbabwe by an Indian player. Gill slammed 130 of 97 balls which included 15 boundaries and a gigantic six.

The previous record was held by Sachin Tendulkar who had scored an unbeaten 127 against them in Bulawayo in the year 1998. Earlier, Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat. Propelled by the century of Shubhman Gill and the half-century of Ishan Kishan the team posted a total of 289 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Brief scores: India 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40; Brad Evans 5-54) vs Zimbabwe. (ANI)

