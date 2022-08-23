Soccer-Juve held to goalless draw at Sampdoria

Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw at Sampdoria in their second Serie A game of the season on Monday after Adrien Rabiot's second half effort was ruled out by VAR for offside. The Turin side thought they had finally opened the scoring when Rabiot turned a pass from Dusan Vlahovic into the net in the 65th minute only to have the goal disallowed.

Juve's Juan Cuadrado could have found an unmarked Vlahovic in the 15th minute after stealing the ball from defender Tommaso Augello but decided to shoot and his effort was saved. Mehdi Leris had Sampdoria's only attempt on goal in the seventh minute after a cross cut through Juve's defence and reached him in the middle of the box but the midfielder hit the woodwork after goalkeeper Mattia Perin deflected his effort.

Juventus, who have four points, host AS Roma on Saturday while Sampdoria on one point travel to Salernitana on Sunday.

