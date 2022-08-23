Left Menu

New Mexico grand jury charges suspect in Muslim murders

A New Mexico grand jury on Monday indicted the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 03:12 IST
A New Mexico grand jury on Monday indicted the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence. The grand jury in Bernalillo County charged the Afghan refugee with first degree murder for the killings of Naeem Hussain, 25, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27.

Police have said Syed is the primary suspect in the killing of a fourth man Mohammad Ahmadi in November 2021. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico;)

