New Mexico grand jury charges suspect in Muslim murders
A New Mexico grand jury on Monday indicted the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence.
A New Mexico grand jury on Monday indicted the primary suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, Muhammad Syed, on three counts of homicide and four counts of tampering with evidence. The grand jury in Bernalillo County charged the Afghan refugee with first degree murder for the killings of Naeem Hussain, 25, Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27.
Police have said Syed is the primary suspect in the killing of a fourth man Mohammad Ahmadi in November 2021. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico;)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings
Shiite Muslims in Mideast mark solemn holy day of Ashoura
US Domestic News Roundup: Harris meets college, univerity leaders to discuss abortion ruling; New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings and more