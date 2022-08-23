Cricket-India coach Dravid tests positive for COVID, to join Asia Cup squad later
India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join the Asia Cup squad later in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.
India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join the Asia Cup squad later in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Dravid returned a positive result in a routine test carried out before the team's departure for the UAE, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
"Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. "He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report."
India will begin their title defence with a mouth-watering Aug. 28 clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the six-team Twenty20 tournament.
