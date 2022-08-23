Disappointed over Sri Australia tour, batter Marnus Labuschagne intends to 'continue to get better' at No. 5

Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne said he wants to play at the number 5 position in the Aussie batting lineup after he was left frustrated by his returns on the recent tour of Sri Lanka. Labuschagne commonly known as one of the best ODI batters has played 21 ODIs so far. However, he was frustrated by the innings he played in the Test series against Sri Lanka, having fallen between 18 and 31 in all five innings.

"Looking back on it, I certainly wish I'd played a slightly different way," ESPNcricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying. "I almost started a little too defensively so I'm just reviewing my theories there and wished I'd applied my Test method a little bit more in those conditions; sweeping the ball, using my feet a little more. It was a bit disappointing from my end, that I didn't really do that until the Test series came. For me, it's a learning experience," he added.

He twice batted at the No. 5 position in the Sri Lanka Test tour. Josh Inglis and Travis Head covered the top slot in the Australian batting order, and though neither of those players is part of the current squad. "I enjoy the different challenges, that's for sure," he said.

"I always like batting in the top order, I've spent my whole life there, but understanding the team make-up, batting at No. 5, I need to continue to get better at that role and through the middle overs understanding when to attack and defend. It's about really trusting myself. That's the great thing with the coaching staff, they have full trust in us as players, to take the game on and put pressure back on the opposition," Labuschagne added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)