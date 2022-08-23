Going to cherish this one: Shubman Gill on maiden ODI ton

Following India's ODI series win against Zimbabwe on Monday, Shubman Gill posted a photo on his official social media handle and said he is going to cherish his maiden ODI ton. KL Rahul-led India defeated Zimbabwe to register a 13-run victory at the Harare Sports Club here and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 on Monday.

Taking to the Koo app Gill wrote," Special feeling. Going to cherish this one." Indian batters were struggling at the crease as the team lost openers early in the innings. Shubman Gill then came to the crease and slammed Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park and brought up his maiden century (130) in 97 deliveries.

Gill not only destroyed Zimbabwe bowlers with the bat, he also caught Zimbabwe centurion Sikandar Raza. Gill won 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards, having contributed 245 runs in the three-match ODI series.

During Monday's match, Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar scoring the highest individual score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs. The stylish right-hander from Punjab had a stay on the crease that oozed grace and class. He scored 130 runs in just 97 balls with 15 fours and one six.

He had come to the crease in the 15th over after the fall of the first wicket. The previous highest score in ODIs against Zimbabwe by an Indian was by Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 127* in 1998 in the first ODI of three-match series. Gill has had an outstanding 2022 in ODIs so far. He has featured in six ODIs this year and has scored 450 runs at an average of 112.50. This classy batter has scored one hundred and three half-centuries this year, with 130 being his best. (ANI)

