Soccer-Scott retires after England's Euro victory
England women midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month. Her retirement follows that of England women's all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who also announced she had retired on Monday.
England women midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month. Scott, 35, made a total of 161 appearances and scored 27 goals for England. She left Manchester City at the end of last season after stints on loan at Everton and Aston Villa.
"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears," Scott said in a statement. Her retirement follows that of England women's all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who also announced she had retired on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Manchester City
- Everton
- England
- Aston Villa
- Lionesses
- Jill Scott
- Ellen White
- Scott
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7; Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified and more
England bowler Sophie Ecclestone reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Health agency issues heat alert in England
EXCLUSIVE-Bank of England would sell gilts even if it cuts rates in future, Ramsden says
Soccer-Everton bring in England defender Coady on loan from Wolves