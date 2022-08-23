Left Menu

Soccer-Scott retires after England's Euro victory

England women midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month. Her retirement follows that of England women's all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who also announced she had retired on Monday.

23-08-2022
England women midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month. Scott, 35, made a total of 161 appearances and scored 27 goals for England. She left Manchester City at the end of last season after stints on loan at Everton and Aston Villa.

"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears," Scott said in a statement. Her retirement follows that of England women's all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who also announced she had retired on Monday.

