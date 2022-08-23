Soccer-Scott retires after England's Euro victory

England women midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month. Scott, 35, made a total of 161 appearances and scored 27 goals for England. She left Manchester City at the end of last season after stints on loan at Everton and Aston Villa.

"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears," Scott said in a statement. Her retirement follows that of England women's all-time top goalscorer Ellen White, who also announced she had retired on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)