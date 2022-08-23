West Indies penalized for slow over-rate, road to India 2023 suffers a blow

The direct qualification road to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for the West Indies cricket team seems more distant now after two Super League points were deducted in connection with slow over-rate in the third ODI match against New Zealand. Pooran-led West Indies team was found guilty of not completing their overs in the allotted time and hence was penalized by docking two Super League points.

The call was made by the match referee Richie Richardson even after allowances for the slow rate were considered. Following the hosts' five-wicket loss, on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite, and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charges. West Indies captain Pooran later pleaded guilty to the charge.

The deduction in their points leaves them with 88 points, which is unlikely to place them in the top eight at the end of the Super League season and guarantee them a direct chance to play in the tournament scheduled to be held in India. With wins worth, ten points, Ireland (9th on 68 points) has a better net run rate than the West Indies, and two victories against Bangladesh at home in the upcoming series would further bolster their ranking. Sri Lanka (10th on 62 points) and South Africa (11th on 49 points) both have a number of series left in the cycle and are poised to strike.

The Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe the following year would be the only route for West Indies to reach India in 2023 if they finish outside the top eight in terms of Super League rankings. The top two teams from the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off and the top three teams from Cricket World Cup League 2 join the bottom five teams from Super League in the Qualifier to grab their chances to play in the World Cup.

The Super League action now moves to Australia where the Aussie team led by Aaron Finch will host Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 to September 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)