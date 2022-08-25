Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola hoping to keep Silva but leaves door open for Barca exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is keen to retain the services of Bernardo Silva, but added that the Portuguese international "likes Barcelona a lot". I want him to stay.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 07:56 IST
Soccer-Guardiola hoping to keep Silva but leaves door open for Barca exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is keen to retain the services of Bernardo Silva, but added that the Portuguese international "likes Barcelona a lot". Silva has been linked with a move to the Spanish side in recent weeks and Guardiola left the door open for the midfielder's potential departure from the Premier League champions.

"I'm no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo," Guardiola told reporters on Wednesday, speaking after Barcelona and City drew a friendly game 3-3 at Camp Nou. "We want him to stay with us, but I don't want anyone who's not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years.

"I don't want him to go, he's a superlative player and a great person ... And there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay. That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot." Barcelona manager Xavi, who was sitting besides Guardiola in the news conference, said any move would "depend on City".

City, who are second in the league standings, host ninth-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022