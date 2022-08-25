Left Menu

Soccer-China defender Browning joins Shanghai Port from Guangzhou

China defender Tyias Browning has completed a transfer from Guangzhou FC to Shanghai Port, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said. Shanghai did not provide details about the fee or length of contract. British-born Browning - known as Jiang Guangtai in China - moved to Guangzhou FC from Premier League team Everton in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:02 IST
Soccer-China defender Browning joins Shanghai Port from Guangzhou
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China defender Tyias Browning has completed a transfer from Guangzhou FC to Shanghai Port, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said. Shanghai did not provide details about the fee or length of contract.

British-born Browning - known as Jiang Guangtai in China - moved to Guangzhou FC from Premier League team Everton in 2019. The 28-year-old made 61 appearances in all competitions for the CSL club, and was part of their 2019 CSL title-winning team. Browning, whose maternal grandfather emigrated to England from China, played five times for the England Under-21s. He became a naturalised Chinese citizen in 2019 and has earned 14 caps for China since making his debut in May 2021.

"An excellent defender, Jiang Guangtai is strong, tough and has comprehensive defensive skills, and it is believed that his joining the team will further strengthen the back line," Shanghai Port said in a statement on Chinese social media site Weibo on Wednesday. Shanghai Port, formerly Shanghai SIPG, are seventh in the standings with 21 points from 13 games, and next face Tianjin Tigers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022