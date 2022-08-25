Soccer-China defender Browning joins Shanghai Port from Guangzhou

China defender Tyias Browning has completed a transfer from Guangzhou FC to Shanghai Port, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said. Shanghai did not provide details about the fee or length of contract.

British-born Browning - known as Jiang Guangtai in China - moved to Guangzhou FC from Premier League team Everton in 2019. The 28-year-old made 61 appearances in all competitions for the CSL club, and was part of their 2019 CSL title-winning team. Browning, whose maternal grandfather emigrated to England from China, played five times for the England Under-21s. He became a naturalised Chinese citizen in 2019 and has earned 14 caps for China since making his debut in May 2021.

"An excellent defender, Jiang Guangtai is strong, tough and has comprehensive defensive skills, and it is believed that his joining the team will further strengthen the back line," Shanghai Port said in a statement on Chinese social media site Weibo on Wednesday. Shanghai Port, formerly Shanghai SIPG, are seventh in the standings with 21 points from 13 games, and next face Tianjin Tigers.

